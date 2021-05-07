StockMarketWire.com - Castings and engineering group Chamberlin said it had appointed Alan Tomlinson as finance director.
Tomlinson had been employed by Chamberlin in a senior finance role since 2019.
Neil Davies is to step down from his role as finance director at the end of May 2021 however will remain employed throughout his notice period.
At 9:11am: [LON:CMH] Chamberlin PLC share price was 0p at 11.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
