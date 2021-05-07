StockMarketWire.com - Liontrust Asset Management detailed plans to launch a £150 million trust via an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange to invest in a diversified portfolio of sustainable companies.
The trust's portfolio will aim to hold between 25 and 35 large and small companies with the 'highest sustainability scores,' the company said.
'The portfolio of ESGT will be managed by Peter Michaelis, Simon Clements and Chris Foster, who are part of the 13-strong Sustainable Investment team with a 20-year track record of managing sustainable funds,' it added. It is expected that the prospectus will be published in late May and that the initial issue will close in late June.
ESG trust said it was seeking to float on list ordinary shares on the premium segment of the main market of the London Stock Exchange with the intention of raising £150m via its initial issue.
At 10:01am: [LON:LIO] Liontrust Asset Management PLC share price was 0p at 1345p
