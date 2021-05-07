StockMarketWire.com - Carnival has announced that its German subsidiary AIDA Cruises is extending AIDAperla's Canary Islands season through July, offering new dates for booking beginning May 7, 2021.
The new voyages depart from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on June 12, 19 and 26, 2021.
However, cruises to other destinations with a departure date between May 18 and June 10, 2021, have been cancelled.
Affected guests may rebook to one of the Canary Islands, Greek voyages or cruises from Germany as well as a later voyage.
All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations for infection protection,
At 1:10pm: [LON:CCL] Carnival PLC share price was 0p at 1081p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
