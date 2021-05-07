StockMarketWire.com - Castings and engineering group Chamberlin has appointed Alan Tomlinson to the board as group finance director.
Tomlinson is a chartered accountant and has been employed by Chamberlin in a senior finance role since 2019 and has previously held several senior finance and accounting roles within a large construction company. He is currently the group's finance controller with additional responsibilities for Petrel, the group's specialist lighting company.
Neil Davies is to step down from his role as group finance director at the end of May 2021 however will remain employed throughout his notice period and therefore be available to the Company in order to ensure a smooth transition in relation to assisting the new team.
The appointment comes amid a streamlining strategy within the organisation, in line with revised levels of revenue.
The board anticipates that the new management structure will be in place by 1 June 2021.
