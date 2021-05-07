StockMarketWire.com - The Barkby Group PLC, the diversified business group, has announced that all resolutions put to shareholders at the company's annual general meeting (AGM) held today, were duly passed.
This includes the passing of a resolution to change the company's name, which will now change from The Barkby Group PLC to Barkby Group PLC.
At 2:03pm: [LON:BARK] share price was 0p at 19.5p
