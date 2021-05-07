StockMarketWire.com - JD Sports Fashion has announced that Andy Rubin has stepped down from the board as a non-executive director, with effect from 6 May 2021.
He will be replaced by Andy Long, with effect from 6 May 2021.
Long is currently an executive director at Pentland Group. He was the CEO of Pentland Brands, the Pentland Group's portfolio of sports and fashion brands, until the end of 2020, having previously held the roles of CFO and COO. Prior to joining Pentland, Andy held senior finance roles at Boots and Procter and Gamble and is a chartered management accountant. Andy has been a board member at Sport England since 2016.
Pentland Group owns a 51.9% stake in the group.
At 2:35pm: [LON:JD.] Jd Sports Fashion PLC share price was 0p at 809.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: