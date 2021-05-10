CA
14/05/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
CH
13/05/2021 01:00 Ascension Day. Financial markets closed
CN
11/05/2021 04:00 CPI
11/05/2021 04:00 PPI
DE
11/05/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment
12/05/2021 07:00 CPI
ES
14/05/2021 08:00 CPI
EU
12/05/2021 10:00 industrial production
14/05/2021 12:30 ECB meeting accounts
FR
12/05/2021 07:45 CPI
12/05/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
IE
13/05/2021 11:00 CPI
14/05/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
11/05/2021 09:00 industrial production
JP
11/05/2021 00:30 household spending
11/05/2021 00:50 BoJ's summary of opinions
12/05/2021 00:50 provisional trade statistics
12/05/2021 06:00 indexes of business conditions
13/05/2021 00:50 balance of payments
13/05/2021 06:00 economy watchers survey
UK
11/05/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
12/05/2021 07:00 index of production
12/05/2021 07:00 UK trade
12/05/2021 07:00 index of services
12/05/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
12/05/2021 07:00 1st quarter GDP estimate
13/05/2021 00:01 RICS residential market survey
US
11/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
12/05/2021 13:30 CPI
13/05/2021 13:30 initial jobless claims
13/05/2021 13:30 PPI
13/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
14/05/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/05/2021 13:30 retail sales
14/05/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
14/05/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
