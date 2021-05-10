StockMarketWire.com - Defence contractor TP said it had won an order for consulting and digital services from the UK Ministry of Defence worth £1.1 million.
TP said it would work on the ministry's £3.2 billion Morpheus programme to scope the next generation of digital applications.
The contract sat within the broader LE TacCIS programme, where the army was transforming its global military communications and information management.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
