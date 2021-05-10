StockMarketWire.com - Software and services company Gresham Technologies said the current year had started well, with performance in line with management expectations.
'[W]e are seeing positive demand in the market for our technology as financial institutions prioritise investment into automation solutions, and year to date trading has been in line with plans for the year,' the company said.
Five new clareti customers have been signed so far this year, as well as several incremental licences with existing customers.
'The acquired Inforalgo business, now operating under the clareti connect brand, is performing well and the non-Clareti businesses are performing in line with management expectations,' it added.
The interim results are expected to be released in July 2021.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
