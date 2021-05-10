StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision said it was track to deliver a material uplift in its first-half results compared with a year ago after reporting a rise production and prices for the four months through April.
The company produced 5,147 tonnes of crude palm oil in April 2021, taking its total for the year to date to 20,474 tonnes, a 12.3% increase on production year-on-year.
CPO sales were 4,971 tonnes in April 2021, taking CPO sales for year to date to 18,892 tonnes, a 17.0% increase on sales during the equivalent four-month period in 2020.
Average realised CPO prices increased 39.2% to €803 per tonne in April compared to April 2020.
'The combination of double-digit year to date increases in CPO production, sales and prices puts Dekel on course to post a material uplift in its H1 2021 financial results compared to H1 2020,' the company said.
