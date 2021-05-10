StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Union Jack Oil said energy consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates had been appointed to prepare a competent person's report for the West Newton discovery in the UK.
The PEDL183 licence, of which Union Jack held 16.67%, included the West Newton discoveries at the WNA-1, WNA-2 and WNB-1Z wells
The company said the report would be executed immediately following completion of an imminent well testing programme of the WNB-1Z and WNA-2 wells.
At 8:44am: [LON:UJO] Union Jack Oil Plc share price was 0p at 0.15p
