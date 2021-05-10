StockMarketWire.com - Hurricane Energy said average Lancaster oil production rate for April 2021 was lower than prior months, when the P6 well was producing on a standalone basis in line with the company's near-term production strategy.
Lancaster is currently producing 11,600 bopd from the P6 well alone with an associated water cut of 29%.
Hurricane's full-year results for 2020 would be announced on 25 May 2021.
At 8:47am: [LON:HUR] Hurricane Energy PLC share price was 0p at 3.25p
