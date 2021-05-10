StockMarketWire.com - Cancer treatment consultancy Physiomics warned it would post a worse-than-expected full-year loss.
Physiomics said net losses for the year through June were likely to be in the range of £0.17 million-to-£0.20 million, on revenue of £0.70 million-to-£0.80 million.
'This is below market expectations and due to both Covid-related project delays and to an increased focus on longer-term value-generating activities,' it said.
The company said its cash position remained 'strong', with a net asset position at 30 June estimated to be around £1.1 million, the majority in cash.
At 8:48am: [LON:PYC] Physiomics PLC share price was 0p at 6.1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
