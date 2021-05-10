StockMarketWire.com - Leak detection group Water Intelligence said it had won an insurance national account with one of America's 'fastest growing national insurance carriers'.
The deal marked the company's third such account win in the year to date.
'The company's latest business-to-business account reinforces the sustainability of Water Intelligence's growth trajectory for its insurance channel,' it said.
'As discussed in recent trading updates, the business-to-business insurance channel grew 20% year-over-year for full year 2020 vs. 2019 and kicked-off this year with 19% growth for 1Q 2021 over 1Q 2020.'
At 8:52am: [LON:WATR] Water Intelligence PLC share price was 0p at 495p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: