StockMarketWire.com - Alternative capital solutions provider Duke Royalty said it expected cash revenue for Q1 FY22 to increase to £2.8 million following in-line growth in the final quarter of its fical year.
Cash revenue for Q4 FY21 was in line with expectations, totalling £2.5 million, representing a 'small like for like increase from the previous quarter once the positive effects of redemptions premiums are removed,' the company said.
At 9:05am: [LON:DUKE] Duke Royalty Limited share price was 0p at 25.5p
