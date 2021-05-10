StockMarketWire.com - Asset finance software provider Alfa Financial Software said it had started the year 'well,' but remained cautious on outlook as securing contractual commitments as taking longer than usual amid the pandemic.
'We have seen good revenue growth in the first quarter with revenue of £20m despite some currency headwinds from sterling strengthening,' the company said.
'Overall revenue performance is consistent with our expectations for a strong first half where we have good contractual cover, and a weaker second half until contractual cover increases.' it added.
At 9:20am: [LON:ALFA] Alfa Financial Software Holdings Plc share price was 0p at 126.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: