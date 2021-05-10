StockMarketWire.com - Hansard Global appointed Graham Sheward as chief executive officer.
Sheward succeeded Gordon Marr who, as announced in March, was retiring from the company and would formally leave on 30th September this year.
After spending 8 years in Mauritius holding a country corporate director role for Barclays and then as MD of SGG Group (now IQ-EQ), Sheward recently returned to the Isle of Man to take up the role of Managing Director of the Sancus Group local office.
At 9:34am: [LON:HSD] Hansard Global PLC share price was 0p at 37.2p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
