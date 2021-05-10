StockMarketWire.com - Tungsten miner W Resources said it received a grant from the Spanish government of €5.2 million.
The Grant from the Junta de Extremadura Government was initially awarded in March 2018 for the sum of €5.3 million.
It had, subject to one amendment, been paid and total proceeds of €5.2 million had now been received as settlement in full.
W Resources had in February received a €5 million loan from Santander to monetise the grant and that debt had now been repaid.
At 9:46am: [LON:WRES] W Resources PLC share price was 0p at 0.12p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
