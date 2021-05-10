StockMarketWire.com - Security solutions group Redline, an Air Partner company, said it had recently secured six business wins with both UK and international customers, totalling in excess of £1 million in revenues.
Customers included international airports, public transport operators, regulatory bodies and government support agencies.
Four of these six contracts were renewals or extensions including a three-year contract renewal by Edinburgh Airport for Redline's x-ray threat image recognition training, or TIRT, system.
'Redline is seeing increased demand for its security solutions as airports start to scale up operations, including for its user-friendly and technically advanced TIRT system, which has been designed to finetune x-ray image screeners' ability to detect even the smallest components of viable threats,' the company said.
At 9:58am: [LON:AIR] Air Partner Plc share price was 0p at 72.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
