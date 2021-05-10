StockMarketWire.com - Sports nutrition group Science in Sport said it had signed a three-year extension to a partnership with British professional cycling team Ineos Grenadiers.
Science in Sport would advise and manage the team's nutrition strategy.
'The new agreement continues a successful five year relationship, which has supported Ineos Grenadiers's seven 'Grand Tours' cycling victories,' it added.
At 10:42am: [LON:SIS] Science In Sport Plc share price was 0p at 32.5p
