StockMarketWire.com - Mirriad Advertising has announced a multi-brand framework agreement with one of the 'world's leading' food and beverage companies.
The news follows a successful trial of Mirriad's patented technology to digitally insert the company's brands into selected US-focused video content.
This contextual and interruption-free advertising approach drove increased performance in key metrics including awareness, purchase intent and sales volumes for a variety of the company's brands.
Building on these positive results, the agreement encompasses in-content campaigns for scripted entertainment, music, and eventually live events and sports in the US, with the ambition to expand globally.
The agreement will be underpinned by a mutual commercial framework in which the company works with Mirriad to expand the market for in-video advertising by introducing it to content and marketing partners . Alongside core deliverables, the agreement also contains additional benefits including a detailed research agenda.
Stephan Beringer, CEO of Mirriad, said: 'We've been working with our amazing partners at this leading food and beverage company's team for over a year and it's fantastic to be collaborating with a category leader at this level. Initially focusing on the US market, it will build our successful relationship, with the potential to scale across an instantly recognisable brand portfolio and to innovate in multiple areas.
'Now our focus is all about further developing and applying the Mirriad technology that will ultimately define the in-content advertising space, and the provisions within this agreement offer multiple exciting opportunities on that front.'
At 2:52pm: [LON:MIRI] Mirriad Advertising Plc Ord Gbp0.00001 share price was 0p at 37.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: