StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Ergomed plc announced Mark Enyedy will join the board as a non-executive director with effect from 10 June 2021.
Enyedy has extensive knowledge of the biopharmaceutical sector brining more than 25 years of senior experience serving in various executive capacities across multiple therapeutic areas with a focus on rare diseases and oncology.
Dr Miroslav Reljanović, executive chairman of Ergomed, said: 'Over the past 20 years, he has been strongly focused on rare disease and oncology, and brings to Ergomed exceptional levels of expertise, insight and connections which will support our continuing drive to strengthen our global leadership in these sectors.
Enyedy added: 'Ergomed is at an exciting stage in its development. The company's success in recent years reflects the continued strong execution of both its organic and inorganic growth strategy, creating leadership positions in its chosen high-growth specialist markets.
Enyedy also serves on the boards of directors of The American Cancer Society of Eastern New England and LogicBio Therapeutics.
