StockMarketWire.com - Specialist regeneration developer and investor U+I said it had appointed Jamie Christmas as its chief financial officer.
He would join the board on 17 May and become CFO on 19 June, when Marcus Shepherd steps down as chief financial and operating officer.
Christmas was most recently as CFO of property and private equity investor RCL Partners.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: