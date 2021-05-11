StockMarketWire.com - Online retailer The Hut Group said it had raised around $320 million from an up-sized equity issue.
The raising came after the company on Monday announced that Japanese investor SoftBank would invest $1.6 billion into its Ingenuity business in addition to an around $1 billion capital raising.
The capital raising, at 596p per share, was planned to include a subscription from Softbank of around $730 million and a placing of up to $270 million.
The placing size had been increased to $320 million following strong demand, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: