StockMarketWire.com - Capita said it had appointed Tim Weller as chief financial officer starting 12 May 2021.
Weller joined Capita from G4S, where he has been CFO since 2016.
The company confirmed that the resolution to elect Gordon Boyd as a director of the company as included in the Notice of AGM as resolution 6 was now withdrawn following Boyd's intention to step down from the board on May 12.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
