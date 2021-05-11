StockMarketWire.com - Telecommunications infrastructure company Helios Towers said had agreed to acquire a passive tower infrastructure portfolio from telecom company Omantel for $575 million.
'Through the transaction, Helios Towers will establish its presence in the Middle-East region, becoming a leading independent tower infrastructure provider in Oman with 2,890 sites,' the company said.
'These assets were expected to deliver revenues of $59 million and adjusted EBITDA of $40 million in the first full year of operations,' it added.
Further growth was anticipated through colocation lease-up and 300 build-to-suit sites committed over the next seven years, for which $35 million growth capex was expected to be invested.
The deal represented an enterprise value of $615 million including the group's estimate of transactions costs and capitalised ground leases of $40 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
