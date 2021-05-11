StockMarketWire.com - The City Pub swing to an annual loss owing to the pandemic impact, but said it said it had seen 'encouraging' performance since reopening of outdoor seating amid easing Covid-19 restrictions.
For the 52 weeks ended 27 December 2020, pre-tax losses were £7.6 million compared with a profit of £2.2 million year-on-year as revenue fell 57% to £25.8 million.
Looking ahead, the company said its on track to open 45 sites on 17 May, when the indoor hospitality is set to return, with a 'significant' number of bookings taken.
'The early signs since we have been allowed to trade outdoors have been very heartening,' the company said.
At 8:36am: [LON:CPC] City Pub Group Plc share price was 0p at 95.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: