StockMarketWire.com - Payments company Bango said it had teamed up with NTT Data to expand its payment platform across Asia.
'Merchants integrated to Bango now have access to the most popular mobile wallets and direct account payment methods across the region,' the the company said.
'As a result of this agreement, wallet providers across Asia can attract more users by partnering with Bango merchants to bundle product offers as sign-up incentives and loyalty rewards, acquiring new customers based on purchase behavior targeting,' it added.
At 8:57am: [LON:BGO] Bango PLC share price was 0p at 172p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: