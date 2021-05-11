StockMarketWire.com - Healthcare investors Polar Capital Global Healthcare reported a positive first-half performance that beat its benchmark.

The company's net asset value per share total return for the six months through March was 3.6%.

The compared to a 1.0% gain on the MSCI ACWI/Healthcare Index.


At 9:08am: [LON:PCGH] Polar Capital Global Healthcare Grwth Inc Tr PLC share price was 0p at 242p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com