StockMarketWire.com - Social media and marketing group Brave Bison said it had won a contract renewal from VOXI to serve as the latter's influencer marketing partner following a successful trial campaign at the end of 2020.

VOXI, part of Vodafone Group, is a mobile network that offers unique data plans targeted at Millennial and Gen Z customers.






