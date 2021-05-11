StockMarketWire.com - Social media and marketing group Brave Bison said it had won a contract renewal from VOXI to serve as the latter's influencer marketing partner following a successful trial campaign at the end of 2020.
VOXI, part of Vodafone Group, is a mobile network that offers unique data plans targeted at Millennial and Gen Z customers.
At 9:29am: [LON:BBSN] Brave Bison Group Plc share price was 0p at 1p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
