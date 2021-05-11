StockMarketWire.com - Commercial lender Vector Capital, which listed in December, said its loan book had swelled in the first quarter.

The company's loan book at 31 March was worth £38.6 million, up from £36.4 million at the end of December.

It had 69 live loans, up from 63, though the average loan size had fallen to £559,000, down from £577,000.

'Current trading in 2021 has been in line with expectations and the Company's pipeline of new loan opportunities remains strong,' Vector Capital said.



