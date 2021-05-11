StockMarketWire.com - Uranium investor Yellow Cake said it had it purchased 343,053 pounds of uranium oxide in the market for $10 million.

The uranium was acquired at a price of $29.15 per pound and delivery would be taken from Cameco's Port Hope and Blind River facility in Ontario, Canada, during May.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com