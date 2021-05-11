StockMarketWire.com - Liquid biopsy company, Angle said cancer research institute, Fondazione IRCCS Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori, in Italy, used the company's parsortix system to isolate circulating tumour cells in patients with recurrent disease.
The study showed that, in the vast majority of recurrent cancer cases, circulating tumour cells identified were 'non-epithelial and would not have been detected by any of the commercially available epithelial antibody-based approaches, including the market leader,' the company said.
'This study demonstrates how analysis of CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system, as a liquid biopsy, have significant potential for non-invasive, real-time monitoring of cancer patients, giving insight into druggable targets for next line therapy at disease recurrence,' it added.
At 9:44am: [LON:AGL] Angle PLC share price was 0p at 43.15p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
