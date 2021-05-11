StockMarketWire.com - Detection technology supplier Kromek said it was on track to meet market expectations as momentum seen in the final months of the first half of the year had continued into the second and led to significant revenue growth.
'The group has achieved significant sequential revenue growth in H2 over H1 2020/21 and expects to report revenue and EBITDA for the year ended 30 April 2021 in line with market expectations,' the company said.
'The group continues to maintain tight cost control, improve collections and manage cash flow, and this conscientious management has resulted in the group's cash position at 30 April 2021 being slightly ahead of market expectations,' it added,
At 9:51am: [LON:KMK] Kromek Group PLC share price was 0p at 12.85p
