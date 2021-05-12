Interim Result
12/05/2021 Tui AG (TUI)
12/05/2021 Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY)
12/05/2021 Compass Group PLC (CPG)
Final Result
12/05/2021 Vertu Motors PLC (VTU)
12/05/2021 Mears Group PLC (MER)
12/05/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
AGM / EGM
12/05/2021 Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP)
12/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
12/05/2021 Osirium Technologies PLC (OSI)
12/05/2021 National Express Group PLC (NEX)
12/05/2021 Nippon Active Value Fund PLC (NAVF)
12/05/2021 Robert Walters PLC (RWA)
12/05/2021 Standard Chartered PLC (STAN)
12/05/2021 UK Oil & Gas PLC (UKOG)
12/05/2021 Uniphar PLC (UPR)
12/05/2021 Tp Icap Group PLC (TCAP)
12/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
12/05/2021 Secure Trust Bank PLC (STB)
12/05/2021 Marshalls PLC (MSLH)
12/05/2021 Lms Capital PLC (LMS)
12/05/2021 Centaur Media PLC (CAU)
12/05/2021 Cineworld Group PLC (CINE)
12/05/2021 BP PLC (BP.)
12/05/2021 Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB)
12/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
12/05/2021 Cenkos Securities PLC (CNKS)
12/05/2021 FBD Holdings PLC (FBH)
12/05/2021 Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. (JET)
12/05/2021 Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ)
12/05/2021 Impact Healthcare Reit PLC (IHR)
12/05/2021 Contourglobal PLC (GLO)
12/05/2021 Gresham House PLC (GHE)
12/05/2021 Allied Minds PLC (ALM)
Trading Statement
12/05/2021 Ti Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS)
12/05/2021 Coca-Cola Hbc AG (CCH)
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com