StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Redrow said it had appointed Richard Akers as its new chairman.
He would replace John Tutte, who this year decided to retire having been in the position since April 2019 following the retirement of founder Steve Morgan.
Akers was previously main board director of property group Land Securities.
Since retiring from that role in 2014 had assumed board positions, including at Unite, Shaftesbury and Barratt Developments.
He would join the board as chair-designate on 1 June and take over as chairman on 15 September, when the company released its full-year results.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: