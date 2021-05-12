StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Antofagasta said it had set two new greenhouse gas reduction targets as part of its climate change strategy.
Under the new targets, the company aimed to cut its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 30%, or by 730,000 tonnes of CO2e by 2025, relative to 2020.
The other, longer-term, target was to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with Chile's own national target, or earlier.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: