StockMarketWire.com - Real Estate company Great Portland Estates said it joint venture GHS had completed the office leasing of 18 Hanover Square in London on the first floor to an unnamed financial services company.
The total contracted office rent was £14.8 million, with a weighted average unexpired lease term of 15.7 years.
'18 Hanover Square is a new nine storey building incorporating the eastern entrance to the Elizabeth Line's Bond Street station and is at the heart of the 1.3-acre mixed-use development...,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
