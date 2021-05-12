StockMarketWire.com - Landscape products group Marshalls upgraded its annual guidance amid a big improvement in year-to-date sales.
Marshalls said it now expected trading for the full year through December to be 'ahead of its previous expectations'.
Revenue in the fourth months through April had jumped 46% year-on-year to £191 million, representing an increase of 6% on the same period back in 2019.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
