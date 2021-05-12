StockMarketWire.com - Auto fluid system manufacturer TI Fluid Systems said its first-quarter revenue had grown 14%, driven by strong gains in Asia Pacific and Latin America.
Revenue for the three months through March increased to €787.0 million, up from €717.3 million year-on-year.
'The group has made a strong start to the year and the outlook guidance issued on 16 March 2021 remains unchanged,' the company said.
'Annual global light vehicle production volumes are forecasted to continue to recover during 2021, and potentially return to pre-Covid levels by 2022.'
At 8:05am: [LON:TIFS] Ti Fluid Systems PLC share price was 0p at 220p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
