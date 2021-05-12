StockMarketWire.com - Specialist alternative asset manager Gresham House said that its current performance was in line with market expectations despite ongoing Covid-19 challenges.
'The company is pleased to announce that at this early stage in the financial year, current trading is in line with market expectations,' the company said.
'It has been an exciting start to the year with the launch of our first sustainable investment report, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability at the core of our business and we have begun fundraising for our second sustainable infrastructure Fund, our specialist shared ownership housing Fund and additional Forestry fund vehicles in line with our plans,' it added.
At 8:43am: [LON:GHE] Gresham House Plc share price was 0p at 780p
