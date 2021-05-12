StockMarketWire.com - Auto dealer Vertu Motors booked a rise in annual profit but didn't pay a dividend, citing government support it had received during the year.
Pre-tax profit for the year through February increased to £22.4 million, up from £7.3 million year-on-year, even as revenue slumped 17% to £2.55 billion.
Gross margin improved to 11.8%, up from 10.9% amid a reduction in operating costs, and adjusted profit was £24.6 million.
Looking ahead, Vertu Motors forecast an adjusted for the current year of £24.0 million-to-£28.0 million.
It said it had made a strong start to the year with trading profits at a record level in the two months to April.
Adjusted pre-tax profit in those two months was £19.2 million, up from £14.8 million year-on-year.
'The board is confident that, dependent on the financial performance of the group, dividends can recommence in January 2022,' Virtu Motors said.
