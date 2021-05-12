StockMarketWire.com - Precious and base metals exploration and development company Greatland Gold said it had commenced the underground decline access at Havieron Havieron gold-copper project.

'By providing access to the top of the orebody, the decline sets Havieron on course to become a large, multi-commodity, bulk tonnage, underground mining operation,' the company said.

'Alongside the ongoing growth drilling, the next key milestone will see the completion of a Pre-Feasibility Study and we are on track to deliver this in the second half of 2021,' it added.




At 9:44am: [LON:GGP] Greatland Gold PLC share price was 0p at 22.5p



Story provided by StockMarketWire.com