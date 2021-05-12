StockMarketWire.com - Nanomaterials manufacturer Nanoco said it was pleased with progress in its patent infringement litigation against Samsung. A US court had now issued a final report on a previous Markman hearing.
The findings were substantially unchanged from the preliminary construction proposed by the judge at the Markman hearing, the company said.
Nanoco said the judge effectively rejected four of the five constructions proposed by Samsung and rejected one of the constructions proposed by Nanoco.
In four of the five patents in the case, Nanoco's constructions were upheld and in the fifth patent Nanoco and Samsung each had one construction upheld.
A trial date for the jury hearing into the alleged infringement of the group's intellectual property by Samsung has been set for October, though that may yet be subject to delay.
'We are pleased with the final report on the Markman hearing,' chief executive Brian Tenner said.
'While this is just one further step in a lengthy process, it is positive in respect of the credibility of Nanoco's patents and therefore maintains our confidence in our case that Samsung wilfully infringed our IP ahead of the trial in October.'
