StockMarketWire.com - Tin mining company AfriTin Mining said it had raised £13 million through a discounted equity placing.
The company placed 216,666,667 shares at a price of 6 pence per share, a 12.5 discount to the closing price on 11 May.
The proceeds puts 'the company into a position to expedite the Phase 1 expansion of our flagship Uis Tin Mine in Namibia at a time of unprecedented high tin prices,' the company said.
'The proceeds also allow us to further investigate the exciting, significant lithium and tantalum by-product potential we have across our extensive resource base, and further exploration on our regional assets,' it added.
At 10:01am: [LON:ATM] Afritin Mining Limited Ord Npv share price was 0p at 2.4p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
