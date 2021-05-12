StockMarketWire.com - Brewin Dolphin has appointed Pars Purewal to its board as a non-executive director with immediate effect and will sit on the risk, audit and nomination committees.
Prewal retired as a senior partner of PriceWaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in June 2019 after a career of more than 30 years. His experience included being PwC's UK asset management leader for 10 years and finance partner for both asset and wealth management.
He is a Fellow of the ICAEW and also a non-executive director at Hermes Fund Managers Limited.
At 4:07pm: [LON:BRW] Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC share price was 0p at 296p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
