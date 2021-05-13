AU
18/05/2021 15:30 Conference Board leading index
18/05/2021 16:30 RBA meeting minutes
CA
14/05/2021 13:30 monthly survey of manufacturing
17/05/2021 13:15 housing starts
17/05/2021 13:30 international transactions in securities
19/05/2021 13:30 CPI
CH
17/05/2021 07:30 import price index
17/05/2021 07:30 PPI
CN
17/05/2021 04:00 house price index
17/05/2021 04:30 industrial output
17/05/2021 04:30 retail sales
ES
14/05/2021 08:00 CPI
17/05/2021 08:00 trade balance
EU
14/05/2021 12:30 ECB meeting accounts
18/05/2021 10:00 GDP
18/05/2021 10:00 unemployment data
18/05/2021 10:00 foreign trade
19/05/2021 10:00 CPI
IE
14/05/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
19/05/2021 11:00 goods exports and imports
IT
17/05/2021 09:00 CPI
18/05/2021 09:00 foreign Trade EU
JP
17/05/2021 00:50 corporate goods price index
17/05/2021 07:00 preliminary machine tool orders
18/05/2021 00:50 GDP
18/05/2021 05:30 tertiary industry index
18/05/2021 05:30 retail sales
UK
17/05/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
18/05/2021 07:00 unemployment data
19/05/2021 07:00 CPI
19/05/2021 07:00 PPI
19/05/2021 09:30 UK house price index
US
14/05/2021 13:30 retail sales
14/05/2021 13:30 import & export price indexes
14/05/2021 14:15 industrial production & capacity utilization
14/05/2021 15:00 manufacturing & trade: inventories & sales
17/05/2021 13:30 Empire State manufacturing survey
17/05/2021 15:00 NAHB housing market index
18/05/2021 13:30 housing starts
18/05/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
18/05/2021 15:00 ISM manufacturing and services report on business economic forecast
18/05/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
19/05/2021 12:00 MBA weekly mortgage applications survey
19/05/2021 15:30 EIA weekly petroleum status report
19/05/2021 19:00 Federal Reserve meeting minutes
