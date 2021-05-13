Interim Result
17/05/2021 Diploma PLC (DPLM)
17/05/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
18/05/2021 Tbc Bank Group PLC (TBCG)
18/05/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
18/05/2021 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (AML)
18/05/2021 Imperial Brands PLC (IMB)
18/05/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
18/05/2021 Sureserve Group PLC (SUR)
18/05/2021 Hardide PLC (HDD)
18/05/2021 Topps Tiles PLC (TPT)
18/05/2021 Britvic PLC (BVIC)
18/05/2021 Benchmark Holdings PLC (BMK)
18/05/2021 Georgia Capital PLC (CGEO)
18/05/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
18/05/2021 Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)
18/05/2021 Watkin Jones PLC (WJG)
18/05/2021 Udg Healthcare Public Limited Company (UDG)
19/05/2021 Marston's PLC (MARS)
19/05/2021 Future PLC (FUTR)
19/05/2021 Mti Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE)
20/05/2021 Helios Towers PLC (HTWS)
20/05/2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM)
20/05/2021 Nexus Infrastructure PLC (NEXS)
20/05/2021 Easyjet PLC (EZJ)
20/05/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
21/05/2021 Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA)
Final Result
14/05/2021 Futura Medical PLC (FUM)
14/05/2021 Gulf Marine Services PLC (GMS)
17/05/2021 Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA)
17/05/2021 Petropavlovsk PLC (POG)
18/05/2021 Land Securities Group PLC (LAND)
18/05/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
18/05/2021 Mckay Securities PLC (MCKS)
18/05/2021 Minds + Machines Group Limited (MMX)
18/05/2021 Lamprell PLC (LAM)
18/05/2021 Sanderson Design Group PLC (SDG)
18/05/2021 Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
18/05/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
18/05/2021 Cranswick PLC (CWK)
18/05/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
18/05/2021 First Derivatives PLC (FDP)
19/05/2021 Severn Trent PLC (SVT)
19/05/2021 Lxi Reit PLC (LXI)
19/05/2021 Experian PLC (EXPN)
19/05/2021 Premier Foods PLC (PFD)
19/05/2021 Great Portland Estates PLC (GPOR)
20/05/2021 Wincanton PLC (WIN)
20/05/2021 National Grid PLC (NG.)
20/05/2021 Qinetiq Group PLC (QQ.)
20/05/2021 Royal Mail PLC (RMG)
20/05/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
21/05/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
AGM / EGM
14/05/2021 Greggs PLC (GRG)
14/05/2021 Digitalbox PLC (DBOX)
14/05/2021 St. James's Place PLC (STJ)
14/05/2021 Tasty PLC (TAST)
14/05/2021 Derwent London PLC (DLN)
14/05/2021 (KIST)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan American Investment Trust PLC (JAM)
14/05/2021 Sabre Insurance Group PLC (SBRE)
14/05/2021 Wishbone Gold PLC (WSBN)
14/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
14/05/2021 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Com Shs Npv Cdi (WPM)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
18/05/2021 4Imprint Group PLC (FOUR)
18/05/2021 Metro Bank PLC (MTRO)
18/05/2021 Iqgeo Group PLC (IQG)
18/05/2021 Myanmar Strategic Holdings (SHWE)
18/05/2021 Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SLA)
18/05/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSA)
18/05/2021 Fidelity Japan Trust PLC (FJV)
18/05/2021 Vivo Energy PLC (VVO)
18/05/2021 Chaarat Gold Holdings LTD (CGH)
18/05/2021 Us Solar Fund Plc Ord Usd0.01 Gbp (USFP)
18/05/2021 Chesnara PLC (CSN)
18/05/2021 Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
18/05/2021 Accesso Technology Group PLC (ACSO)
19/05/2021 Keller Group PLC (KLR)
19/05/2021 K3 Business Technology Group PLC (KBT)
19/05/2021 Safestyle UK PLC (SFE)
19/05/2021 Boku, Inc. (BOKU)
19/05/2021 Medica Group PLC (MGP)
19/05/2021 Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc Ord Usd0.01 (RCOI)
19/05/2021 Pphe Hotel Group Limited (PPH)
19/05/2021 Pendragon PLC (PDG)
19/05/2021 Alliance Pharma PLC (APH)
19/05/2021 Arix Bioscience Plc (ARIX)
19/05/2021 Blackrock Latin American Investment Trust PLC (BRLA)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Science Group PLC (SAG)
19/05/2021 Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc (IL0A)
19/05/2021 Funding Circle Holdings PLC (FCH)
19/05/2021 Plutus Powergen PLC (PPG)
19/05/2021 Ekf Diagnostics Holdings PLC (EKF)
19/05/2021 Diaceutics PLC (DXRX)
19/05/2021 Dialight PLC (DIA)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
19/05/2021 City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
19/05/2021 IQ-AI Limited (IQAI)
20/05/2021 Tyman PLC (TYMN)
20/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
20/05/2021 Telit Communications PLC (TCM)
20/05/2021 Smart Metering Systems PLC (SMS)
20/05/2021 (TEAM)
20/05/2021 Seplat Petroleum Dev Company Plc (SEPL)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/05/2021 Venture Life Group PLC (VLG)
20/05/2021 Kape Technologies PLC (KAPE)
20/05/2021 Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR)
20/05/2021 Gamma Communications PLC (GAMA)
20/05/2021 (GEN)
20/05/2021 Computacenter PLC (CCC)
20/05/2021 Capital & Regional PLC (CAL)
20/05/2021 Adriatic Metals PLC (ADT1)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
20/05/2021 Highcroft Investments PLC (HCFT)
20/05/2021 H&T Group PLC (HAT)
20/05/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)
20/05/2021 Next PLC (NXT)
20/05/2021 Network International Holdings PLC (NETW)
20/05/2021 Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LLOY)
20/05/2021 Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN)
20/05/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
20/05/2021 Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (MMH)
21/05/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
21/05/2021 Premier African Minerals Limited (PREM)
21/05/2021 Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW)
21/05/2021 Fair Oaks Income Fund Ltd (FAIR)
21/05/2021 Secure Income Reit PLC (SIR)
21/05/2021 Old Mutual Limited (OMU)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
21/05/2021 Croda International PLC (CRDA)
21/05/2021 Circassia Group PLC (CIR)
Trading Statement
17/05/2021 Knights Group Holdings PLC (KGH)
18/05/2021 Dp Eurasia N.V. (DPEU)
18/05/2021 Forterra PLC (FORT)
19/05/2021 Coats Group PLC (COA)
19/05/2021 Regional Reit Limited (RGL)
19/05/2021 Bae Systems PLC (BA.)
19/05/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
20/05/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
20/05/2021 Kingfisher PLC (KGF)
20/05/2021 Boot (Henry) PLC (BOOT)
21/05/2021 Close Brothers Group PLC (CBG)
21/05/2021 Headlam Group PLC (HEAD)
Ex-Dividend
14/05/2021 AB Dynamics PLC (ABDP)
14/05/2021 Prudential PLC (PRU)
14/05/2021 Jpmorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income PLC (JSGI)
14/05/2021 John Laing Group PLC (JLG)
14/05/2021 Imi PLC (IMI)
14/05/2021 Quixant PLC (QXT)
14/05/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
14/05/2021 Vitec Group PLC (The) (VTC)
14/05/2021 Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC (ULE)
14/05/2021 Taylor Wimpey PLC (TW.)
14/05/2021 Smiths Group PLC (SMIN)
14/05/2021 Ibstock PLC (IBST)
14/05/2021 Jupiter Fund Management PLC (JUP)
14/05/2021 Aviva PLC (AV.)
14/05/2021 Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company PLC (ATR)
14/05/2021 Antofagasta PLC (ANTO)
14/05/2021 Alpha Fx Group PLC (AFX)
14/05/2021 Hunting PLC (HTG)
14/05/2021 Drax Group PLC (DRX)
14/05/2021 Emis Group PLC (EMIS)
14/05/2021 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT)
17/05/2021 Central Asia Metals PLC (CAML)
17/05/2021 Quilter PLC (QLT)
18/05/2021 Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust LD (SLI)
18/05/2021 Merchants Trust PLC (MRCH)
18/05/2021 Fidelity European Values PLC (FEV)
18/05/2021 Murray International Trust PLC (MYI)
18/05/2021 Phoenix Group Holdings PLC (PHNX)
18/05/2021 Savills PLC (SVS)
19/05/2021 Rentokil Initial PLC (RTO)
19/05/2021 Melrose Industries PLC (MRO)
19/05/2021 Morgan Sindall Group PLC (MGNS)
19/05/2021 Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (DNE)
19/05/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
