StockMarketWire.com - Total quality assurance provider Intertek said it had agreed to acquire SAI Global Assurance, a provider of assurance services, for A$855 million.
'With the acquisition of SAI Global Assurance, we continue to strengthen our TQA (total quality assuance) value proposition by scaling up our Assurance business in complementary geographies such as Australia and the UK,' the company said.
'We believe the combined organisation will have an improved ability to deliver a superior service to customers across industries and geographies, while benefitting from operational and cost efficiencies,' it added.
At 8:22am: [LON:ITRK] Intertek Group PLC share price was 0p at 6078p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: