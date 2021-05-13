StockMarketWire.com - East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer, Shanta Gold, has appointed Michelle Jenkins as an independent non-executive director of the company, with immediate effect.
Jenkins is a chartered accountant (South Africa) and an exploration geologist with an Honours degree in Geology from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa. She has 25 years' experience in the mining sector during which time she has accumulated a wealth of technical and managerial expertise.
Jenkins has extensive experience across Africa including currently as the executive for finance and administration (South Africa) for Orion Minerals Ltd and as a non-executive director of Kumba Iron Ore Limited. She previously worked for the Pangea Group.
At 8:54am: [LON:SHG] Shanta Gold Ltd share price was 0p at 15.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
